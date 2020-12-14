Left Menu
Indonesia reports 5,489 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 137 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,489 within one day to 623,309, with the death toll adding by 137 to 18,956, the health ministry said on Monday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 14-12-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 15:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,489 within one day to 623,309, with the death toll adding by 137 to 18,956, the health ministry said on Monday. According to the ministry, 5,121 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 510,957.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,506 new cases, Central Java 979, East Java 713, West Java 600 and South Sulawesi 295.

No new positive cases were found Jambi and Maluku. (ANI/Xinhua)

