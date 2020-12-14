Left Menu
Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research signs MOU with cGanga on sludge management

In a significant development, Dr Ola Stedje, a Norwegian research scientist, announced that his company, The Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research (NIBIO), has signed an MOU for development of sludge management framework in India, in collaboration with Centre for Ganga River Basin Management and Studies (cGanga).

Updated: 14-12-2020
The 5th India Water Impact Summit organised by NMCG and cGanga.. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant development, Dr Ola Stedje, a Norwegian research scientist, announced that his company, The Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research (NIBIO), has signed an MOU for development of sludge management framework in India, in collaboration with Centre for Ganga River Basin Management and Studies (cGanga). According to a press release, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), promised to arrange a detailed interaction between Norwegian technology companies and Indian business leaders in the water sector to explore joint projects to take advantage of Norwegian technology. The MoU is said to be a major breakthrough for both organisations.

Stating that agriculture is one of the main activities for which water is extracted from the rivers, Mishra said, "We are working with farmers to educate them about water use efficiency." He also shared that in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, NMCG is also trying to promote organic farming, natural farming and zero budget farming. Organic farming has been scaled up multi-fold this year with Uttarakhand having 50,000 Ha under organic farming from 1000 Ha earlier and Uttar Pradesh is having more than 35,000 Ha integrated organic farming projects. The release stated that several experts from India and abroad shared their insights on the topic of conservation and development during the 5th India Water Impact Summit, while experts from Norway have joined their Indian counterparts to discuss 'Arth Ganga - River Conservation Synchronised Development' on the fourth day of the summit.

In a session on sludge management, Dr B Bala Bhaskar, Ambassador of India to Norway said, "We need to take advantage of best practises of Norway in India and see how they can be adapted to local needs." He further extended his support to NMCG and cGanga. Karina Asbjornsen, a Norwegian diplomat in India, stated that Norway intends to deepen the relationship with India especially in the prevention of climate change and conservation of the environment. "Our mandate to work with India is loud and clear. We are looking forward to deeper engagement," she said.

Furthermore, Ole Henaes, Head of Innovation Norway, expressed keen interest in working in India and informed that they have opened a centre in Delhi. Highlighting peculiar problems in India, UP Singh, Secretary, Jal Shakti Ministry said that India does not have a shortage of water but we need to improve water management and explained several initiatives in wastewater management and need to develop further business modules by cGanga Norwegian Counterpart.

Day 4 of the summit also had discussions revolving around "River Conservation Synchronised Agriculture". Alka Bhargav, Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture while explaining effect of agricultural practises on health of local water bodies said, "It is essential that traditional wisdom and modern science work together to have river development synchronised agriculture."

India Water Impact 2020 is a five-day-long summit, hosting experts and academicians from all over the world to discuss and debate issues related to water conservation, water security and river rejuvenation. The event is co-organised by NMCG and cGanga. (ANI)

