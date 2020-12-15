Left Menu
Bangladesh team arrives in Kolkata for Vijay Diwas celebrations on Dec 16

A delegation of 58 Mukti Joddhas (freedom fighters) and serving officers of Bangladesh Armed Forces on Monday reached Kolkata on the invitation of the Eastern Command to participate in Vijay Diwas celebrations on December 16.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 15-12-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 08:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of 58 Mukti Joddhas (freedom fighters) and serving officers of Bangladesh Armed Forces on Monday reached Kolkata on the invitation of the Eastern Command to participate in Vijay Diwas celebrations on December 16. Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 every year by the two nations to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan and the liberation of Bangladesh, then East Pakistan, in 1971.

Taking to Twitter, the Eastern Command of the Indian Army said: "#Mukti Jodhas, Delegation members and Army officers of #Bangladesh arrive at Kolkata to attend #VijayDiwas celebrations at #EasternCommand." The High Commission of India in Bangladesh also informed about the occasion.

"On the invitation of @easterncomd, a delegation of 58 #Muktijoddhas and serving officers of the #Bangladesh Armed Forces reached #Kolkata today to participate in Vijay Diwas celebrations," tweeted India in Bangladesh. Earlier this month, the Eastern Command had hosted a curtain raiser event for Vijay Diwas at their headquarters in Fort William, Kolkata. The event was attended by Toufique Hasan, Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner, and Major General V Sreehari, SC, MGGS, Eastern Command.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift initiative undertaken by the Indian Army. After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces which also comprised Indian Army personnel. (ANI)

