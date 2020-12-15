Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel to start phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine trials in coming days, says Defense Ministry

The Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) has successfully completed phase one of the domestic coronavirus vaccine trials and plans to start phase two of the clinical trials in the coming days, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Monday.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 15-12-2020 08:28 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 08:28 IST
Israel to start phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine trials in coming days, says Defense Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) has successfully completed phase one of the domestic coronavirus vaccine trials and plans to start phase two of the clinical trials in the coming days, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Monday. "Phase two of clinical trials will begin in the coming days with approximately 1,000 volunteers. The trials will take place at Sheba and Hadassah medical centres, and additional medical centres across the country will gradually join the process," the statement said.

The continuation of the clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the country's Ministry of Health after the successful completion of phase one. "There were no significant side effects during phase one and two expert committees, both internal and external, recommended to start the transition to phase two," the ministry said.

Phase two of the vaccine trials, which is expected to take several months, will include extensive safety tests with the participation of healthy volunteers aged 18 and over. At this stage, scientists set the task of checking the safety of the vaccine, determining the effective dosage and further evaluating the effectiveness of the drug. The successful completion of phase two will allow the start of the third phase of the vaccine trials involving up to 30,000 volunteers in Israel and abroad. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

How moon controls release of methane in Arctic Ocean, new study

A study lead by University in Tromso UIT The Arctic University of Norway has claimed that the moon has a role to play in controlling the amount of methane gas released by the Arctic Ocean. The Arctic Ocean, according to various researches l...

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary on Tuesday. Modi said that the path shown by Sardar Patel will always inspire to protect the unity, integrity, and so...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after vaccine roll-out, mega-M&A

The SP 500 ended lower on Monday after the launch of a COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the United States, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped on a 39 billion buyout offer from AstraZeneca in one of the years biggest deals.The Dow Jones Indust...

'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as U.S. death toll passes 300,000

A New York City intensive care unit nurse on Monday became the first person in the United States to receive a coronavirus vaccine, saying she felt healing is coming, as the nations COVID-19 death toll crossed a staggering 300,000 lives lost...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020