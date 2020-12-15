Romania reports 3,252 new Covid-19 cases, 109 deaths

Bucharest [Romania], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Romania reported on Monday 3,252 new Covid-19 cases, bringing its total infections to 559,587, according to official statistics.

The country also reported 109 new deaths from the virus, and the total death toll now stands at 13,494, said the Strategic Communication Group, the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

Romania has decided to extend the state of alert to contain the Covid-19 outbreak by 30 days until January 13, the government announced on Friday. (ANI/Xinhua)