Putin congratulates Biden on US election victory
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Joe Biden after the US Electoral College confirmed the latter as the winner of the US presidential election; the Russian leader noted that bilateral cooperation would serve the interests of the whole world, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.ANI | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 13:36 IST
Moscow [Russia], December 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Joe Biden after the US Electoral College confirmed the latter as the winner of the US presidential election; the Russian leader noted that bilateral cooperation would serve the interests of the whole world, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. "Russian Federation President Putin sent a congratulatory message to Joseph Biden on the occasion of his victory in the US presidential election ... The Russian president noted that the Russian-US cooperation, based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, would serve the interests of the two countries' people and the international community," the Kremlin said in a statement.
According to the Kremlin, Putin wished Biden success and expressed confidence that Russia and the US, "bearing a special responsibility for global security," can contribute to solving many problems and challenges that the world is facing. "I am ready for cooperation and contacts with you," Putin said. (ANI/Sputnik)
