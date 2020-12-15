Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin congratulates Biden on US election victory

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Joe Biden after the US Electoral College confirmed the latter as the winner of the US presidential election; the Russian leader noted that bilateral cooperation would serve the interests of the whole world, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 13:36 IST
Putin congratulates Biden on US election victory
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], December 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Joe Biden after the US Electoral College confirmed the latter as the winner of the US presidential election; the Russian leader noted that bilateral cooperation would serve the interests of the whole world, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. "Russian Federation President Putin sent a congratulatory message to Joseph Biden on the occasion of his victory in the US presidential election ... The Russian president noted that the Russian-US cooperation, based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, would serve the interests of the two countries' people and the international community," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, Putin wished Biden success and expressed confidence that Russia and the US, "bearing a special responsibility for global security," can contribute to solving many problems and challenges that the world is facing. "I am ready for cooperation and contacts with you," Putin said. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aim of J-K Apni Party is to do politics of truth: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu Kashmir Apni Party JKAP President Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday stated that the aim of his party is to do the politics of truth. Now its a time for politics of truth which is the aim of Apni Party. If we do not tell truth to our people the...

UNHCR praises Kenya’s decision to grant citizenship to Shona community

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the Government of Kenyas decision to grant citizenship to 1,670 stateless Shona and 1,300 stateless persons of Rwandan descent who qualify under the law as Kenyan citizens.President Uhuru Kenyatta anno...

Bulgaria reports 2,095 new COVID-19 cases

Sofia Bulgaria, December 15 ANIXinhua Bulgaria has confirmed 2,095 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the countrys total to 181,544, according to data published by the countrys Unified Information Portal on Tuesday.The countr...

National Family Health Survey: India's population stabilising as total fertility rate declines across states

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, on Tuesday, released the factsheets of key indicators on population, reproductive and child health, family welfare, nutrition and others for 22 StatesUnion Territories UTs of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020