Jaishankar says there is 'growing recognition, acceptance' for idea of Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said it is a matter of satisfaction that there is a "growing recognition and acceptance" for the idea of the Indo-Pacific in the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 15:31 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said it is a matter of satisfaction that there is a "growing recognition and acceptance" for the idea of the Indo-Pacific in the world. Speaking at the joint conference along with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Jaishankar said India welcomes greater interests and attention that the United Kingdom is devoting to the Indo-Pacific region and it looks forward to working with the UK government.

"India has its own vision of Indo Pacific. But I will also recognise that other country too. There could be big overlaps and there could be a few nuances. It is a matter of satisfaction that there is today a growing recognition and acceptance for the idea of Indo-Pacific," he said while replying to a reporter's question on Indo-Pacific. "We certainly welcome a greater interest and attention that the UK is devoting to Indo Pacific. We certainly look forward to working with you in different manifestations," he added.

Indo-Pacific region is largely viewed as an area comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea. Jaishankar and Raab, who is in India for a four-day visit, held bilateral and delegation-level talks during which they discussed a wide range of issues. They also reviewed the situation in Afghanistan, the evolution of the Indo-Pacific, and developments in the middle-east.

"We have had this morning four hours of discussion on a wide range of issues and focus has been on how to take our ties to a higher level. In recent years as you know, there have been very big changes in global politics and we both believe that our interests are better served by working together more effectively," the External Affairs Minister said. "We reviewed the situation in Afghanistan, the evolution of the Indo-Pacific, and developments in the middle-east were among the subjects discussed. Challenges posed by terrorism and radicalism were a shared concern," Jaishankar added. (ANI)

