Morocco confirms decision to reopen Israeli liaison offices

Morocco has confirmed its intention for the bilateral reopening of liaison offices with Israel under the US-brokered agreement to normalize the diplomatic ties between the two nations, Morocco's Ambassador to Russia Lotfi Bouchaara told Sputnik.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], December 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Morocco has confirmed its intention for the bilateral reopening of liaison offices with Israel under the US-brokered agreement to normalize the diplomatic ties between the two nations, Morocco's Ambassador to Russia Lotfi Bouchaara told Sputnik. However, when asked about Morocco's plan to open a full-fledged embassy or consulate in Israel, the ambassador was unwilling to commit to establishing such level of diplomatic mission in the Jewish state.

"The decision that has been announced provides for the reopening of liaison offices in both countries as was the case previously and several years until 2000," Bouchaara said. The two countries had had low-level diplomatic relations in the 1990s under the Israeli-Palestinian Interim Agreement, also known as Oslo 2. However, these ties were suspended after the outbreak of Palestine's second uprising in 2000.

The ambassador also noted that the agreement to restore diplomatic ties between Morocco and Israel was effective regarding the economic exchange. Besides, the allowing for direct flights between the two nations under the deal was also "effectively planned," given that a large Moroccan Jewish community, "sincerely attached" to the North African country, lives in Israel. Morocco has become the sixth Arab nation, and the fourth this year, to engage in the normalization of ties with Israel, alongside the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, Egypt, and Jordan. Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that both nations agreed to allow air travel between the two countries and reopen liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv, with plan for further opening of full-fledged embassies. (ANI/Sputnik)

