Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan gives 'licence to kill' houbara bustard, a protected bird species

Known for its dismal record of animal conservation, and "trophy hunting", Pakistan has issued a "license to kill" the houbara bustard, an international protected bird species, whose hunting is banned in the country.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:20 IST
Pakistan gives 'licence to kill' houbara bustard, a protected bird species
Houbara bustard. Image Credit: ANI

Known for its dismal record of animal conservation, and "trophy hunting", Pakistan has issued a "license to kill" the houbara bustard, an international protected bird species, whose hunting is banned in the country. Pakistan issued special permits to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and 14 other members of his family to hunt the houbara bustard, reported Dawn.

The houbara bustard comes under the "vulnerable list" of (International Union for Conservation of Nature) IUCN. It means that the species is threatened with global extinction. The main reasons for the houbara's decline are poaching, unregulated hunting, along the degradation of its natural habitat.

Pakistan is also known for 'trophy hunting' where markhor and ibex are hunted after paying a huge amount of money. The irony is that markhor is the national animal of Pakistan and people pay to slay the pride of Pakistan. Keeping in view its dwindling population, the houbara bustard, a migratory bird is not only protected under various international nature conservation treaties but its hunting is also banned under the local wildlife protection laws. Pakistanis themselves are not allowed to hunt this bird.

It is evident that Pakistan has used the hunting permit as a foreign policy card to influence dignitaries from oil-rich Gulf nations. According to sources, the other hunters include the emir's father, brother, the Qatari prime minister, an adviser, the brother of a former prime minister, and some members of the royal family, reported Dawn. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I-T Dept raids Chandigarh pharma firm in 'benami' probe case

The Income Tax Department has found that a Chandigarh-based pharmaceutical company allegedly purchased a benami asset after it raided its premises, the CBDT said on Wednesday. The searches were carried out on the company and its associated ...

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma recalls when she could curl up on chair

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma on Wednesday went down memory lane and dug out a picture from the time when she did not have a baby bump and could, therefore, sit properly with her legs folded. The PK, actor who is expecting her first baby, took t...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Indian farm widows join protests against agriculture reformsHundreds of Indian women, including many widows of farmers who were believed to have killed themselves over debt, joined a prot...

Rajasthan govt okays creation of 337 new posts

The Rajasthan government has approved the creation of 337 new posts, including in Sanskrit Education and Urban Development departments, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday. The government has also given its nod for the re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020