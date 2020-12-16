Left Menu
Muraleedharan calls on Oman Foreign Minister, discusses bilateral ties, Covid-19

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday called on Oman Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi during his two-day visit to the Gulf country, and discussed bilateral relations between the two nations including cooperation against the Covid-19 pandemic.

ANI | Muscat | Updated: 16-12-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 22:29 IST
MoS for External Affairs V Muraleedharan with Oman Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi (Source: Twitter/V. Muraleedharan). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday called on Oman Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi during his two-day visit to the Gulf country, and discussed bilateral relations between the two nations including cooperation against the Covid-19 pandemic. Muraleedharan also thanked Albusaidi and the Omani government for its support to the Indian community during the pandemic.

"Called on HE @badralbusaidi FM of Oman. Had an excellent discussion on our bilateral relations including cooperation in the fight against #COVID19. Appreciate the productive exchange on regional & international devpts," he tweeted. "Thanked HE @badralbusaidi and the Omani government for the support extended to Indian community in Oman during the difficult period of #pandemic," he added in another tweet.

The Minister of State for External Affairs also met Oman's Labour Minister Mahad Baawain, where he held discussions on strengthening cooperation on several issues, including IT infrastructure on safe and legal migration, skilling and more. "Had a good meeting with Oman's Labour Min. HE @mahadbaawain. Thanked him for taking good care of Indian community esp during Covid. Discussed strengthening coop. on workers issues, IT infra on safe & legal migration and skilling," he said in a tweet.

Furthermore, he also interacted with the newly formed Oman-India Friendship Association. "Glad to interact with the newly established Oman India Friendship Association. Discussed some creative ideas for enhancing connect btwn the young generations of our countries in business, education & culture," he tweeted.

Muraleedharan began his two-day visit to Oman by offering prayers at the Motishwar Mandir earlier today. "Started the first day of my Oman visit by offering prayers at the Motishwar Mandir, one of the oldest temples in the Gulf. The temple is a testimony to the age-old people-people ties between our two countries," he wrote in a tweet.

The visit would conclude on Thursday, December 17. An External Affairs Ministry release said that this will be his first visit to the country as Minister of State.

Muraleedharan, who is also Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, will meet the representatives of the Indian Social Club, social workers, medical and education professionals and yoga organisations. Oman currently hosts more than 600,000 Indians. (ANI)

