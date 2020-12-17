Left Menu
Russia registers 28,214 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Russia has registered 28,214 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 26,509 the day before, bringing the total to 2,762,668, the federal response center said on Thursday.

17-12-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], December 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 28,214 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 26,509 the day before, bringing the total to 2,762,668, the federal response center said on Thursday. "Over the past day, 28,214 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 85 regions, including 5,239 cases (18.6 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 2,762,668, with the rate of increase at 1 per cent.

Moscow has confirmed 6,711 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 5,028 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,763 cases, up from 3,758 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,471 new cases, down from 1,477 the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)

