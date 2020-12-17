Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pashtun leader Ali Wazir arrested in Peshawar

Police arrested Member of National Assembly (MNA) and Pashtun leader Ali Wazir here on Wednesday in connection with a case registered against him and several leaders of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) in Karachi after a recent public meeting by the country's opposition.

ANI | Peshawar | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:47 IST
Pashtun leader Ali Wazir arrested in Peshawar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Police arrested Member of National Assembly (MNA) and Pashtun leader Ali Wazir here on Wednesday in connection with a case registered against him and several leaders of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) in Karachi after a recent public meeting by the country's opposition. The PTM leaders were accused of committing several offences, including hatching a criminal conspiracy and passing derogatory remarks against state institutions, reported Dawn.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ali Gandapur said that Wazir was arrested at the request of the Sindh police. The CCPO said that Wazir would be shifted to Karachi after fulfilling legal requirements, and would be produced before a court on Thursday to get his transit custody for shifting him to Karachi.

According to Dawn, witnesses said Wazir was arrested after he attended a ceremony held at Shuhada APS Public Library in connection with the sixth anniversary of the Army Public School attack, where 147 people were killed. Several leaders of the PTM, who have also been charged in the case, were also present but were not arrested.

Apart from Wazir, others named in the FIR include PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen and MNA Mohsin Dawar among others. The complainant in the case claimed that when he reached the venue of the public meeting he saw the suspects addressing around 2,000 participants and trying to create hatred towards different groups and to create law and order problems, Dawn reported.

This comes as the rattled Imran Khan's government registered a case against a central leadership of opposition's 11-party alliance -- Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) -- for causing irreparable damage to a national asset at the rally in Lahore. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden plans to nominate Michael Regan, senior North Carolina regulator, to lead EPA - sources

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Michael Regan, North Carolinas top environmental regulator, to head the Environmental Protection Agency, a key element of his climate change policies, according to three sources with knowledg...

India in close touch with Sri Lanka for early release of 36 fishermen: MEA

Amid reports regarding the apprehension of 36 Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, New Delhi on Thursday said it is in close touch with Colombo to verify the information, as well as to ensure consular access to the Indians and facilitat...

India in close touch with Sri Lanka for early release of 36 fishermen: MEA

Amid reports regarding the apprehension of 36 Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, New Delhi on Thursday said it is in close touch with Colombo to verify the information, as well as to ensure consular access to the Indians and facilitat...

Mexico hopes to ink CanSino COVID-19 vaccine contract by next week

The Mexican government hopes to finalize a contract with Chinas CanSino Biologics Inc for 10 to 35 million COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, a senior health ministry official told local radio on Thursday, as the search for vaccine supplies ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020