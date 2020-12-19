Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines logs 1,491 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Saturday reported 1,491 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 458,044.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 19-12-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 15:04 IST
Philippines logs 1,491 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [Philippines], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Saturday reported 1,491 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 458,044. The DOH said 436 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 421,086. The death toll climbed to 8,911 after 36 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The DOH said it had tested over 6 million people so far since the disease emerged in the country in January. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Saturday said that the government is strictly monitoring the compliance of people on minimum public health standards to curb the spread of the coronavirus during the holiday season.

She warned anew of the possibility of hitting 4,000 cases daily if people continue to disregard the health protocols such as partying, shopping in crowded malls to celebrate Christmas and New Year. She said the DOH is beginning to see a spike in the number of cases in Metro Manila and the other areas of the country.

"We are seeing right now cities in Metro Manila with numbers shifting to moderate risks compared to the numbers recorded last week," she told a virtual media briefing. Vergeire urged people to continue wearing face coverings, hand washing, avoiding crowds despite the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in some countries.

"The vaccine is just one of the strategies to stop the infection, but we should continue to comply with the minimum health standard," she added. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read: Turkey announces 4-day curfew over New Year's to combat COVID

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman & son killed in road accident in Bihar's Rohtas

A 35-year-old woman and her five-year-old son were crushed to death by a speeding vehicle in Bihars Rohtas district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Bhatauli village under Indrapuri police station this morning when a wom...

Russia to return gifted icon after Bosnia questions its origin - ministry

Russia will return a religious icon given to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by the Bosnian Serb leader after prosecutors in Bosnia said they were trying to determine whether the gift had been illegally smuggled out of war-torn eastern Ukrai...

ISL 7: If you don't score, you don't win, says Chennaiyin FC coach

Chennaiyin FC are finding it difficult to score, with only three goals to their name so far in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League ISL but coach Csaba Laszlo has refused to blame his players for the results. Laszlo admitted th...

RSS ideologue M G Vaidya dead

Senior RSS ideologue and the first spokesperson of the organization Madhav Govind Vaidya died here on Saturday afternoon, his family said. He was 97.Vishnu Vaidya, his grandson, told PTI that he died at a private hospital at 3.35 pm. He had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020