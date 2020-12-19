Philippines logs 1,491 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philippines], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Saturday reported 1,491 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 458,044. The DOH said 436 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 421,086. The death toll climbed to 8,911 after 36 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The DOH said it had tested over 6 million people so far since the disease emerged in the country in January. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Saturday said that the government is strictly monitoring the compliance of people on minimum public health standards to curb the spread of the coronavirus during the holiday season.

She warned anew of the possibility of hitting 4,000 cases daily if people continue to disregard the health protocols such as partying, shopping in crowded malls to celebrate Christmas and New Year. She said the DOH is beginning to see a spike in the number of cases in Metro Manila and the other areas of the country.

"We are seeing right now cities in Metro Manila with numbers shifting to moderate risks compared to the numbers recorded last week," she told a virtual media briefing. Vergeire urged people to continue wearing face coverings, hand washing, avoiding crowds despite the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in some countries.

"The vaccine is just one of the strategies to stop the infection, but we should continue to comply with the minimum health standard," she added. (ANI/Xinhua)

