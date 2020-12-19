Georgia reports 2,904 new COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi [Georgia], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia reported 2,904 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing its total to 206,907, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health.

Among the new cases, 1,252 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the center said.

As of Saturday, a total of 175,842 patients have recovered, while 2,055 others have died, it added.Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26. (ANI/Xinhua)