Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cambodia tightens measures at borders with Thailand to prevent COVID-19 spread

The Cambodian government on Sunday asked local authorities to strengthen safety measures along the border after neighbouring Thailand reported more than 500 cases of COVID-19 in its Samut Sakhon province.

ANI | Phnom Penh | Updated: 20-12-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 14:57 IST
Cambodia tightens measures at borders with Thailand to prevent COVID-19 spread
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Phnom Penh [Nigeria], December 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The Cambodian government on Sunday asked local authorities to strengthen safety measures along the border after neighbouring Thailand reported more than 500 cases of COVID-19 in its Samut Sakhon province. Samut Sakhon is located about 300 km away from Cambodia's border.

"The authorities along Cambodia's provincial border with Thailand must be on high alert and must check health for all incoming travellers thoroughly, screening their body's temperatures and requiring them to fill in health declaration forms," Cambodian Health Minister Mam Bunheng said in a statement. "All travellers entering Cambodia must undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine, and their samples must be taken and sent to the Pasteur Institute of Cambodia, the National Institute of Public Health, or the Siem Reap Provincial Hospital for testing on the same day they enter Cambodia," he added.

Bunheng said if anyone has suspicious symptoms of the COVID-19, he or she can call the 115 free hotlines. Cambodia has reported no new cases of COVID-19 infections in the last five days. According to the Ministry of Health, the kingdom has recorded a total of 362 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, with no deaths and 345 recoveries. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea sets record COVID-19 cases as prison reports major outbreak

South Korea reported a record 1,097 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including an outbreak in a Seoul prison that infected 188 as the countrys latest wave of COVID-19 worsens. With daily infections over 1,000 for a fifth consecutive day, so...

Ro Khanna will leave lasting impact on American politics, says his relatives

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna is a dynamic and progressive thinker who will make a positive contribution to public affairs in the US and leave an indelible impact on American politics, according to his family members. Khanna, who re...

SMIC says U.S. blacklisting will hurt its advanced technology R&D

Chinas biggest chipmaker SMIC said on Sunday that being put on a U.S. trade blacklist would pose a significant adverse impact to its research and development in its 10-nanometer and more advanced chip technology. The United States added doz...

Five injured in partial collapse of Lisbon building

Five people were injured when a residential building in central Lisbon partially collapsed on Sunday morning following an explosion, the local fire department said.A spokeswoman told Reuters the five, including one seriously injured, were t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020