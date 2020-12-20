Left Menu
Myanmar's COVID-19 cases surge to 116,134

The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 116,134 as of Sunday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 20-12-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 21:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Yangon [Myanmar], December 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 116,134 as of Sunday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports. A total of 947 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the country.

The death toll of COVID-19 reached 2,443 with 19 newly reported on Sunday in the country, the release said. According to the ministry's figures, a total of 95,387 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 1.59 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23. (ANI/Xinhua)

