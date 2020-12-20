Bulgaria suspends flights to and from UK over virus fears

Bulgaria suspends flights to and from UK over virus fearsReuters | Sofia | Updated: 20-12-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 23:06 IST
Bulgaria will suspend flights from and to the United Kingdom from midnight until Jan. 31 to prevent importing a new strain of the coronavirus, the government said on Sunday. Initially Bulgarian health ministry decided to impose a 10-day obligatory quarantine to all people arriving from the United Kingdom, but following a meeting, the government opted to temporarily suspend flights.
European countries began to close their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom on Sunday over concerns about a new coronavirus strain that is spreading quickly through the country.