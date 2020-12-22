US Ambassador congratulates PM Modi for receving Legion of Merit

Left Menu
US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being honoured by the "well-deserved" Legion of Merit saying that Washington appreciates his efforts for elevating India-US partnership.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:43 IST
US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being honoured by the "well-deserved" Legion of Merit saying that Washington appreciates his efforts for elevating India-US partnership. "Congratulations to (Prime Minister) @narendramodi (Narendra Modi) for the well-deserved Legion of Merit. We greatly appreciate your commitment to a strong U.S.-India partnership," the US Ambassador wrote in a tweet.

He added, "Similar awards were given to PM (Shinzo) Abe and PM (Scott)Morrison, recognizing our leaders' shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific." United States President Donald Trump has presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the prestigious Legion of Merit, a top US honour, for his leadership in elevating India and US strategic partnership, National Security Advisor Robert C. O' Brien informed.

Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu accepted the medal on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Legion of Merit Medal was established by Congress on July 20, 1942.

It is awarded to members of the US military and foreign military members and political figures who have displayed exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. It is one of the highest military medals that can be awarded to foreign officers. The Legion of Merit Medal is a five-rayed white cross, edged with red, resting on a green wreath with a blue centre containing 13 white stars.

The Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, is a rarely-awarded, prestigious decoration that can only be bestowed by the President, typically to Heads of state or Heads of Government of other countries. The Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander is a domed five-pointed American white star plaque of heraldic form bordered in purplish-red enamel 215/16 inches circumscribing diameter with 13 white stars on a blue field emerging from a circle of clouds; backing the star, a laurel wreath with pierced, crossed arrows pointing outward between each arm of the star and the wreath. The reverse is engraved with the words "United States of America."

The citation with the award states "for exceptionally meritorious service as the Prime Minister of the Republic of India from May 2014 to August 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's steadfast leadership and vision have accelerated India's emergence as a global power and elevated the strategic partnership between the United States and India to address global challenges." "Prime Minister Modi's superior effort, personal leadership, and unwavering commitment to advancing strategic cooperation between the United States and India and promoting global peace and prosperity reflect great credit upon himself, the Indian armed forces, and his country," the citation read. (ANI)

