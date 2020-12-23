Puy-de-Dome attacker who killed 3 Gendarmes found dead: French Minister

Paris [France], December 23 (ANI/Sputnik): French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin announced on Wednesday that the attacker who shot dead three gendarmes in the central department of Puy-de-Dome was found dead.

Earlier in the day, the 48-year-old man shot three gendarmes dead and injured one more police staffer who was responding to a domestic violence call by his wife.

"The attacker was found dead," Darmanin wrote on Twitter. (ANI/Sputnik)