Puy-de-Dome attacker who killed 3 Gendarmes found dead: French Minister
French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin announced on Wednesday that the attacker who shot dead three gendarmes in the central department of Puy-de-Dome was found dead.ANI | Paris | Updated: 23-12-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:58 IST
Paris [France], December 23 (ANI/Sputnik): French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin announced on Wednesday that the attacker who shot dead three gendarmes in the central department of Puy-de-Dome was found dead.
Earlier in the day, the 48-year-old man shot three gendarmes dead and injured one more police staffer who was responding to a domestic violence call by his wife.
"The attacker was found dead," Darmanin wrote on Twitter. (ANI/Sputnik)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Gerald Darmanin
- Darmanin