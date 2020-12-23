Left Menu
Nepal SC sends to Constitutional Bench writ petitions against Parliament dissolution

Nepal Supreme Court on Wednesday sent to the Constitutional Bench writ petitions against President Bidhya Devi Bhandari's decision to dissolve the Parliament.

23-12-2020
Nepal SC sends to Constitutional Bench writ petitions against Parliament dissolution
Nepal Supreme Court (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Nepal Supreme Court on Wednesday sent to the Constitutional Bench writ petitions against President Bidhya Devi Bhandari's decision to dissolve the Parliament. A 5-member bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana will hear the matter on Friday.

This comes after the bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana heard writ petitions filed in the Supreme Court against the dissolution of the House of Representatives. A total of 12 writ petitions have been filed in the Apex Court out of which the hearing of 11 petitions are scheduled to begin from today, while one is scheduled for Friday.

Bhandari on Sunday dissolved the Lower House on the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The move has invited 12 petitions, claiming it to be unconstitutional. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

