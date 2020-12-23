Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK Secretary of State for Housing says clearing UK-France border backlog will take days

UK Secretary of State for Housing Robert Jenrick said on Wednesday that it will take days to clear the backlog of freight trucks stuck in the UK after France agreed to reopen the English Channel route it had temporarily closed over the fear of the new coronavirus strain.

ANI | London | Updated: 23-12-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 14:51 IST
UK Secretary of State for Housing says clearing UK-France border backlog will take days
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], December 23 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Secretary of State for Housing Robert Jenrick said on Wednesday that it will take days to clear the backlog of freight trucks stuck in the UK after France agreed to reopen the English Channel route it had temporarily closed over the fear of the new coronavirus strain. "There is going to be quite a lot of work to do over the next few days, and this isn't going to be an issue that we are resolved immediately," Jenrick told Sky News broadcaster.

He said that after the UK government reached "what seems a sensible way forwards" with the French authorities on Tuesday evening, rail, air and sea services were set to be resumed "this morning". "We'd now have to move on and ensure that traffic can flow as quickly as possible across the Channel," Jenrick added.

The minister also confirmed that all people travelling from the UK into France required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours. He said that truck drivers queuing to cross to France will require to take a lateral flow test at the border and if the result comes out positive, they will be offered a COVID-secured hotel accommodation in a nearby area to self-isolate for 10 days.

Last week, the UK identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 per cent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains. After media reports, over 40 countries across the world shut their borders and halted travel to the United Kingdom. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-LAFC's Bradley sees silver lining in CONCACAF Champions League final defeat

Los Angeles FC coach Bob Bradley was left bitterly disappointed after his side lost 2-1 to Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions League final but said the experience of playing the continents top clubs will hold them in good stead for the future...

Security forces bust JeM module in J-K's Anantnag, 6 held

The security forces busted a module of proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad JeM and arrested six persons involved in grenade lobbing incidents in Tral and Sangam area of Anantnag district, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday. Awantipora polic...

107 international players on opening-night rosters for 2020-21: NBA

Opening-Night Rosters Feature Record 17 Canadian Players and Record-Tying 14 African Players Seventh Consecutive Season League Has at Least 100 International Players.The National Basketball Association NBA NBA.com today announced that 107 i...

OnePlus 8 series gets OxygenOS Open Beta 5 with December security patch

OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 builds for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro which bumps up the phones Android security patch level to December 2020.The latest update also fixes a host of issues including the one that froze ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020