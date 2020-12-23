Left Menu
Indonesia reports 7,514 new COVID-19 cases, 151 deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 7,514 within one day to 685,639, with the death toll adding by 151 to 20,408, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 23 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 7,514 within one day to 685,639, with the death toll adding by 151 to 20,408, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. According to the ministry, 5,981 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 558,703.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,954 new cases, Central Java 912, West Java 903, East Java 834, and South Sulawesi 524. (ANI/Xinhua)

