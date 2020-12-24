Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 killed, 25 injured in Nigeria auto crash

At least 12 people were killed and 25 others injured in a fatal auto crash along the Kaduna-Abuja highway in northern Nigeria on Wednesday, a local official said.

ANI | Lagos | Updated: 24-12-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 08:32 IST
12 killed, 25 injured in Nigeria auto crash
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Lagos [Nigeria], December 24 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 12 people were killed and 25 others injured in a fatal auto crash along the Kaduna-Abuja highway in northern Nigeria on Wednesday, a local official said. Samuel Aruwan, a commissioner for internal security and home affairs in Kaduna state, who confirmed the incident, said the state government received the information through security agencies.

The commissioner, who led an enforcement team on patrol, said the 25 injured travellers were currently receiving treatment in a hospital while many livestock perished in the crash. Preliminary investigation, according to the official, indicated that the crash was caused by a combination of over speed, road defects, driving against the direction of traffic, and loss of control.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads, and reckless driving. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read: Nigeria: Schools in Kaduna to remain close on 16, says Kaduna MoE

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Politicians and vaccines: Set an example or cut in line?

As the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations trickled out across the US, many members of Congress lined up at the Capitol physicians office to get inoculated. President-elect Joe Biden got vaccinated, too, as did Vice President Mike Pence. B...

Slaying victims in Mississippi included 90-year-old woman

A 90-year-old woman was among the victims of a quadruple slaying in Mississippi, police said Wednesday. The Lauderdale County Sheriffs Department identified Virginia Jay at a news conference. Sheriffs officials identified the other victims ...

Finding community at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Myanmar

In another world, I could have been checking into a hotel.Only instead of staff, two fellow COVID-19 patients welcomed me at the door, with a plastic box filled with toiletries, snacks and masks, and showed me to a small room I would share ...

Ind vs Aus: Langer confirms playing XI for Boxing Day Test

Australia coach Justin Langer has confirmed that the hosts will lock horns with India in the Boxing Day Test with an unchanged playing XI on Saturday. Australian bowlers had wreaked havoc on day three of the pink-ball Test. Pat Cummins and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020