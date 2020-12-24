12 killed, 25 injured in Nigeria auto crash

Lagos [Nigeria], December 24 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 12 people were killed and 25 others injured in a fatal auto crash along the Kaduna-Abuja highway in northern Nigeria on Wednesday, a local official said. Samuel Aruwan, a commissioner for internal security and home affairs in Kaduna state, who confirmed the incident, said the state government received the information through security agencies.

The commissioner, who led an enforcement team on patrol, said the 25 injured travellers were currently receiving treatment in a hospital while many livestock perished in the crash. Preliminary investigation, according to the official, indicated that the crash was caused by a combination of over speed, road defects, driving against the direction of traffic, and loss of control.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads, and reckless driving. (ANI/Xinhua)

