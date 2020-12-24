Mexico reports 11,653 new COVID-19 cases

Mexico City [Mexico], December 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico reported 11,653 new COVID-19 cases and 816 more deaths on Wednesday, taking the national caseload to 1,350,079 and death toll to 120,311, said the health ministry.

According to the Mexican government, the real number of infections is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. (ANI/Xinhua)

