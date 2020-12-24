Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus adds 1,917 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 181,000

Belarus reported 1,917 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its total to 181,113, according to the country's health ministry.

ANI | Minsk | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 22:03 IST
Belarus adds 1,917 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 181,000
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Minsk [Belarus], December 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Belarus reported 1,917 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its total to 181,113, according to the country's health ministry. An additional 2,358 people have recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 159,437, the ministry added.

So far, 1,358 people have died of the disease in the country, including nine over the past 24 hours, it said. As of Thursday, 3,854,965 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 27,514 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Ghaziabad admin sets up dedicated wing for UK, Europe returnees

The Ghaziabad adminstration has established a dedicated wing inside the integrated COVID-19 control room to treat people who have returned from the UK and Europe after a new COVID-19 strain was found in Britain, officials said on Thursday. ...

Two cops booked for "misbehaving" with girl students in Hyderabad varsity campus

Two police personnel in civil dress allegedly misbehaved with some girl students in the campus of the University of Hyderabad UoH here on Thursday under the influence of liquor, police said. The incident occurred in the evening and students...

Enquiry against govt doctor for getting someone else to sign his attendance register in UP

A government doctor, whose name figured in the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, now faces an enquiry for allegedly getting someone to sign the office attendance register for him over the past several days. The signature of Gaurav Shahi, who w...

1,232 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, 22 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 1,232 fresh COVID-19 cases and 22 fatalities, taking its caseload to 2,72,426 and death toll to 3,249, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,54,024 after 149 people were discharged from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020