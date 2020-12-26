Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 190,000

Brasilia [Brazil], December 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil's COVID-19 death toll rose to 190,488 on Friday after 482 more patients died from the virus in the previous 24 hours. Tests detected 22,967 more infections, raising the nationwide tally to 7,448,560, said the Ministry of Health.

Brazil has a COVID-19 mortality rate of 91 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, and its case rate stands at 3,544 per 100,000 inhabitants. Currently, 13 of Brazil's 27 states are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

In Rio de Janeiro, the country's main tourism destination, authorities have cancelled a traditional New Year's Eve celebration on Copacabana Beach, which usually attracts millions of visitors each year. The Latin American nation has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, second only to the United States, and the third-largest caseload, after the United States and India. (ANI/Xinhua)