Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan halts entry of foreigners to 'protect' citizens amid fear of new virus strain

Japan imposed new COVID-19 response measures that include a ban on entrance for non-resident foreigners from most countries until the end of January to "protect" citizens amid the spread of a new and more transmissible coronavirus variant, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 28-12-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 11:48 IST
Japan halts entry of foreigners to 'protect' citizens amid fear of new virus strain
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo [Japan], December 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan imposed new COVID-19 response measures that include a ban on entrance for non-resident foreigners from most countries until the end of January to "protect" citizens amid the spread of a new and more transmissible coronavirus variant, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday. "These are proactive measures to protect the lives of the country's citizens," Suga told reporters.

Japanese citizens and foreign residents arriving in Japan from countries where the new variant, firstly identified in the United Kingdom, is present will have to provide a negative test on COVID-19 obtained within 72 hours before departure and take another test upon arrival. At the same time, businesspeople and Japanese students residing in 10 countries in Asia, including South Korea and China, will not be affected by the new restrictions.

Japan has already suspended entrance from the UK and South Africa over two separate coronavirus strains. The variant that is circulating in the UK has already spread to over 20 countries including Japan, which has registered eight such cases. The new restrictive measures are introduced amid a surge in daily-registered COVID-19 cases in Japan. The country is confirming nearly 4,000 cases a day on average in late December, up from some 2,000-2,500 at the beginning of the month. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Commercial vehicle sales in India may take longer to recover than expected: Ind-Ra

Commercial vehicle sales in India could take longer to recover than expected despite improving macro-economic indicators, according to India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra. The light commercial vehicles LCVs segment has started to recover as t...

Metro services to reach over 25 cities by 2025, says PM Modi

By 2025, metro train services will be expanded to over 25 cities across the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while adding that Make In India is essential for the expansion. First metro in Delhi was started with the efforts of Atal...

"Gusto with GD" a new entertainment talk show by GD Singh

New Delhi India, December 28 ANIDigpu The world is a busy place, and wearing more than one cap of responsibility isnt everyones cup of tea. But GD Singhs passion is one of a kind, unmatchable, and a stimulus for his achievements. A global m...

Russia reports 27,787 new coronavirus infections

Russia on Monday reported 27,787 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,253 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,078,035.Authorities said 487 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 55,265....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020