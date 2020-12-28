Left Menu
Germany opposes easing COVID-19 restrictions for vaccinated people

German Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn has opposed on Monday the weakening of COVID-19-related restrictions for persons who have already been vaccinated against the virus.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:30 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Berlin [Germany], December 28 (ANI/Sputnik): German Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn has opposed on Monday the weakening of COVID-19-related restrictions for persons who have already been vaccinated against the virus. On Sunday, a vaccination campaign began in Germany. According to the national vaccination plan adopted on December 18, persons over 80 and care workers, as well as medical personnel of intensive care units and emergency rooms who are at a high risk of exposure to COVID-19, will be vaccinated first.

"Some have a priority now to get vaccinated first because were have only a few vaccines available. Those who have not been vaccinated can expect those who have to show solidarity and not declare that they are no longer subject to something like wearing a face mask... We have confronted the pandemic until now in solidarity as a society, and we will confront it in the coming months the same way until everyone will be offered a vaccine," the minister told the German ZDF broadcaster. Earlier in December, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the authorities in Germany had agreed on toughening the coronavirus-related restrictions ahead of the Christmas season until January 10, closing all non-essential businesses and banning alcohol consumption in public areas. (ANI/Sputnik)

