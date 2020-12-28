Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead but no waterfront viewing

The iconic New Year's Eve fireworks display is set to go ahead as planned for Friday Night however, people would not be allowed to gather along the harbour unless they are in hospitality venues, said the New South Wales (NSW) Government.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:56 IST
Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead but no waterfront viewing
Fireworks at the Sydney Harbour Bridge on New Year's Eve 2018 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The iconic New Year's Eve fireworks display is set to go ahead as planned for Friday Night however, people would not be allowed to gather along the harbour unless they are in hospitality venues, said the New South Wales (NSW) Government. "A short, seven-minute fireworks display will continue at midnight. Hospitality venues will remain open but must adhere to the one person per four square metres rule. Council events may continue but they must be controlled and seated with no mingling and record-keeping requirements must be strictly adhered to," the statement from the NSW government read.

According to CNN, the leader of the Australian state of New South Wales apologized for the restrictions during a news conference on Monday but said they were necessary to prevent a super spreading event. Premier Gladys Berejiklian said, "My strong message to everyone in Greater Sydney this year is to watch the fireworks on TV... We are also asking for a little more time from residents to help us stamp out this outbreak, especially if they live on the Northern Beaches."

"On New Year's Eve, we don't want any crowds on the foreshores around Sydney whatsoever, Berejiklian said. The state reported five new local cases in the 24 hours leading up to 8 p.m. on Sunday, of which four were linked to the outbreak in Sydney's Northern Beaches area. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor wanted in cash-for-job scam surrenders in Dibrugarh

A doctor of Assam Medical College Hospital AMCH, Ajanta Hazarika, wanted on the basis of a complaint accusing her of promising jobs in lieu of money surrendered before the chief judicial magistrates court here on Monday. She had been abscon...

India is at forefront of fighting money laundering, says Suresh Prabhu

India is the forefront of fighthing the menace of money laundering, which has a direct link with terrorism, Indias Sherpa to G20 and G7 Suresh Prabhu said on Monday. Addressing a virtual AMLCFT Conference 2020, Prabhu said that criminally-m...

Iggy Azalea to give ex Playboi Carti another chance for their son

Australia-born rapper and songwriter Amethyst Amelia Kelly, professionally known by her stage name Iggy Azalea, has said that she is giving her ex Playboi Carti another chance to do things right with their baby son Onyx. The 30-year-old rap...

Russia expels Bulgarian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Russias Foreign Ministry on Monday expelled a Bulgarian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move after the expulsion of a Russian diplomat by Sofia.The ministry said in a statement it had summoned Bulgarias ambassador to inform him that Lieutenant Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020