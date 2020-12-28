Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead but no waterfront viewing

The iconic New Year's Eve fireworks display is set to go ahead as planned for Friday Night however, people would not be allowed to gather along the harbour unless they are in hospitality venues, said the New South Wales (NSW) Government. "A short, seven-minute fireworks display will continue at midnight. Hospitality venues will remain open but must adhere to the one person per four square metres rule. Council events may continue but they must be controlled and seated with no mingling and record-keeping requirements must be strictly adhered to," the statement from the NSW government read.

According to CNN, the leader of the Australian state of New South Wales apologized for the restrictions during a news conference on Monday but said they were necessary to prevent a super spreading event. Premier Gladys Berejiklian said, "My strong message to everyone in Greater Sydney this year is to watch the fireworks on TV... We are also asking for a little more time from residents to help us stamp out this outbreak, especially if they live on the Northern Beaches."

"On New Year's Eve, we don't want any crowds on the foreshores around Sydney whatsoever, Berejiklian said. The state reported five new local cases in the 24 hours leading up to 8 p.m. on Sunday, of which four were linked to the outbreak in Sydney's Northern Beaches area. (ANI)