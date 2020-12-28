Pfizer reschedules vaccine deliveries to EU following 'logistical issue'

Left Menu
United States Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Monday that the coronavirus vaccine to countries in the European Union has been delayed due to a "minor logistical issue."

ANI | London | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

United States Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Monday that the coronavirus vaccine to countries in the European Union has been delayed due to a "minor logistical issue." "We have rescheduled a limited number of our deliveries. The logistical matter has been resolved and those deliveries are now being dispatched," CNN quoted Pfizer as saying in a statement.

"There are no manufacturing issues to report," the pharmaceutical giant said. Spain's Health Ministry said it had expected to receive a further 350,000 vaccine doses on Monday after launching its vaccination campaign the day before, but confirmed that the delivery has since been delayed due to a problem encountered "in the loading and shipping process.

"The next delivery of vaccines will be delayed a few hours and will arrive in Spain on Tuesday, December 29, for the continuation of vaccinations throughout the national territory," the Health Ministry added. Transporting the newly-developed Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has proven to be a major logistical challenge, as the vaccine has to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius, or -94 degrees Fahrenheit, while in transit, CNN reported. (ANI)

Also Read: Canada expects arrival of first Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

