COVID-19: Spain will not reach herd immunity soon despite vaccination, says PM

Madrid [Spain], December 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Spain will not reach herd immunity for a while even as mass vaccination is rolled out across the country, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday. Spain received the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease on Saturday and on Sunday it started the vaccination process. The second shipment arrived in the country earlier in the day.

"Soon, there will be more vaccinated Spaniards than infected. That is why we are talking about the beginning of the end. This reality puts a new scenario before us, without a doubt, however, the herd immunity is not an immediate scenario," Sanchez said at the end-of-the-year press conference. The prime minister also reminded the public about the need to follow restrictions in order to avoid the third wave of COVID-19 after the winter holidays.

"We cannot and must not lower vigilance," Sanchez added. The country's vaccination process is divided into four stages: during the first one, the vaccine will be given to residents and staff of nursing homes and facilities for handicapped people as well as medical personnel.

According to the authorities, Spain will receive 4.6 million vaccine doses within 12 weeks, allowing it to vaccinate about 2.3 million citizens. (ANI/Sputnik)