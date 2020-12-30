4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale hit Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, at 11.03 am on Wednesday.

National Center for Seismology reported that the position of the earthquake was 34.70 latitude and 72.92 of longitude with 10km of depth. The location of the earthquake was 113km North of Islamabad.

Two months ago, Pakistan felt tremors due to a 4.8 magnitude earthquake. (ANI)