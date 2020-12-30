Left Menu
4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale hit Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, at 11.03 am on Wednesday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-12-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 14:57 IST
Photo : National Center for Seismology. Image Credit: ANI

National Center for Seismology reported that the position of the earthquake was 34.70 latitude and 72.92 of longitude with 10km of depth. The location of the earthquake was 113km North of Islamabad.

Two months ago, Pakistan felt tremors due to a 4.8 magnitude earthquake. (ANI)

