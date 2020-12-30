Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin extends Christmas, New Year's greetings to President Kovind, PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday extended his greetings on Christmas and the New Year 2021 to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:34 IST
Putin extends Christmas, New Year's greetings to President Kovind, PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday extended his greetings on Christmas and the New Year 2021 to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his greetings to President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi, Putin noted that Russia and India were connected by relations of privileged strategic partnership, which, despite this year's difficulties and problems, including the coronavirus pandemic, are developing confidently.

He stressed that the two countries maintain a substantive political dialogue and carry out promising joint projects in various spheres, while cooperation within the SCO and BRICS yields good results. According to an official statement, the Russian President also expressed hope that next year Russia and India would continue to work towards stepping up constructive bilateral cooperation as well as coordinating efforts to address topical issues on the regional and global agendas.

The Russian President also expressed his greetings on Christmas and the New Year 2021 to other heads of foreign states and governments, as well as executives of international organisations. (ANI)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

UPDATE 2-American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Landslide hits residential area in Norway, 10 hurt, 15 unaccounted for

Ten people were injured, one of them critically, and 15 people remained unaccounted for after a landslide in southern Norway swept away more than a dozen buildings in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.The landslide struck a resident...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St advances, dollar declines as remarkable year nears finish line

Wall Street advanced and the dollar dipped to its lowest in more than two years on Wednesday, the penultimate trading day in an extraordinary year of pandemic, recession and recovery. All three major U.S. stock indexes were up in a broad ra...

EXPLAINER-How does AstraZeneca's vaccine compare with Pfizer-BioNTech?

Britain on Wednesday became the first country to approve AstraZeneca and Oxford Universitys home-grown UK COVID-19 vaccine, adding an easy-to-manage shot to the arsenal of a nation desperate for pandemic relief.Even so, scientists - and reg...

UN confirms closure of Darfur peacekeeping mission

In a statement released on WednesdayUNAMID confirmed the decision to close the mission, which followed the unanimous adoption of a Security Council resolution on 22 December, and progress made by the transitional Government of Sudan in ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020