Putin extends Christmas, New Year's greetings to President Kovind, PM Modi
Updated: 30-12-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:34 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday extended his greetings on Christmas and the New Year 2021 to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his greetings to President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi, Putin noted that Russia and India were connected by relations of privileged strategic partnership, which, despite this year's difficulties and problems, including the coronavirus pandemic, are developing confidently.
He stressed that the two countries maintain a substantive political dialogue and carry out promising joint projects in various spheres, while cooperation within the SCO and BRICS yields good results. According to an official statement, the Russian President also expressed hope that next year Russia and India would continue to work towards stepping up constructive bilateral cooperation as well as coordinating efforts to address topical issues on the regional and global agendas.
The Russian President also expressed his greetings on Christmas and the New Year 2021 to other heads of foreign states and governments, as well as executives of international organisations. (ANI)
