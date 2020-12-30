Left Menu
Yemeni ambassador to Russia urges international community to condemn Aden attack

The Yemeni authorities are calling on the international community to condemn recent attacks in the airport of Aden targeting the country's new government, Yemeni ambassador to Russia Ahmed Salem Al-Wahishi told Sputnik.

ANI | Aden | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Aden [Yemen], December 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The Yemeni authorities are calling on the international community to condemn recent attacks in the airport of Aden targeting the country's new government, Yemeni ambassador to Russia Ahmed Salem Al-Wahishi told Sputnik.

"We express our condolences for those who lost their life and wishes for those injured to recover soon as a result of the terrorist attack today on Aden airport upon the arrival of the plane of the new government. ... We are calling upon the international community to condemn this terrorist act," he said. (ANI/Sputnik)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

