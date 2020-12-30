Left Menu
Singapore man spying for China in US arrested

The Singaporean who spied on the United States for China was arrested on Wednesday by the Internal Security Department (ISD) upon his return to Singapore.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 23:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, December 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The Singaporean who spied on the United States for China was arrested on Wednesday by the Internal Security Department (ISD) upon his return to Singapore. According to an official statement, "Dickson Yeo has returned to Singapore on Wednesday, December 30, and was arrested by ISD under the Internal Security Act on the same day."

The department further stated that Yeo has admitted in the US federal court to have worked for the Chinese intelligence for monetary rewards. "He has also revealed to US investigators that his previous intelligence taskings targeted other states apart from the US. ISD will interview Yeo to establish if he had engaged in activities prejudicial to Singapore's security," ISD noted.

The Department stressed that Singapore "will not allow our nationals to be subverted or used by any foreign actors for activities prejudicial to our security and national interests". "The Government takes a very serious view of any Singaporean who enters into a clandestine relationship with a foreign government and engages in espionage or subversive activities at the behest of the foreign power," the ISD said while adding that individuals involved in such activities be dealt firmly and in accordance with the laws. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

