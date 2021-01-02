Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan's PM announces formation of national mechanism for protecting civilians

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Friday announced formation of the National Mechanism for Protection of Civilians.

ANI | Khartoum | Updated: 02-01-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 08:47 IST
Sudan's PM announces formation of national mechanism for protecting civilians
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Khartoum [Sudan], January 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Friday announced formation of the National Mechanism for Protection of Civilians. "The formation of the national mechanism for the protection of civilians has completed," said Hamdok in a speech to the Sudanese people on Friday, the 65th anniversary of Sudan's independence.

"The mechanism includes a joint force from the regular forces and the peace parties, which will achieve security and stability for our citizens," he noted. Hamdok vowed to provide protection for all the civilians, saying that the establishment of the national mechanism tends to impose security in all parts of the country, stop the extrajudicial killing, and prevent impunity.

Meanwhile, the prime minister announced the Council of Ministers' ratification of the UN Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, and the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance. He said the ratified conventions are to be approved by the joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the cabinet to become effective.

The announcement of the formation of the national mechanism for the protection of civilians came days after the end of the UN-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) mandate in Sudan. On Dec. 22, 2020, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution that ends UNAMID's mandate on Dec. 31, 2020.

However, the withdrawal of all the personnel from Sudan is set to complete by June 30, 2021, except for a team that will finalize any residual issues and completes the administrative closure of UNAMID. The UN has decided to deploy the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan to assist the political transition in the country at a request by Hamdok. The mission is set to assume its work this month. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia to carry out around 30 non-military space launches in 2021

Moscow Russia, January 2 ANISputnik Russia is going to carry out around 30 civilian and commercial space launches in 2021, a source in space and rocket industry told Sputnik. In 2021, about 30 Russian space launches as part of the Federal S...

Brazil registers 462 more COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Sao Paulo Brazil, January 2 ANIXinhua Brazils COVID-19 death toll totalled 195,411 after 462 more patients died in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said Friday. Meanwhile, tests detected 24,605 new cases, bringing its total to 7,70...

5.1-magnitude quake hits Russia's Gedzhukh

Moscow Russia, January 2 ANISputnik An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 7 km SW of Gedzhukh, Russia at 0105 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 42...

Ind vs Aus: Warner under no pressure despite hosts' batting woes

Australia opener David Warner on Saturday asserted that there will always be some pressure when playing against India but dismissed the idea of him being under pressure to perform following the hosts dismal run with the bat in the ongoing T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021