18 die in Honduras during New Year's Eve celebrations

Eighteen people were killed in several violent incidents during New Year's Eve celebrations, the Honduran police informed on Friday.

ANI | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 02-01-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 09:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tegucigalpa [Honduras], January 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Eighteen people were killed in several violent incidents during New Year's Eve celebrations, the Honduran police informed on Friday. According to Deputy Inspector of the National Police Rigoberto Rodriguez, the figure was lower than in 2019, when 24 homicides were reported.

The official also said that in 2020, there were a total of 3,482 violence-related deaths, while in 2019, 4,082 deaths were reported. In general, there were 37 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2020, while in 2019 the rate was 44.5 murders per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the national police. (ANI/Xinhua)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

