3 killed in Somalia blast targeting Turkish engineers near Mogadishu

Somali terror group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near the capital Mogadishu that killed at least three people, media reported Saturday.

ANI | Mogadishu | Updated: 02-01-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 16:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Mogadishu [Somalia], January 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Somali terror group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near the capital Mogadishu that killed at least three people, media reported Saturday. The blast occurred south of the capital targeting a Turkish-led construction crew laying a tarmac road, Somali news portal Garowe Online reported.

Al-Shabaab claimed that the blast killed one Turkish official and two Somali police officers, according to the outlet. The road project linking Mogadishu to the nearby town of Afgoye was funded by a Qatari donation, with the Turkish construction company securing the contract, Garowe reported.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation was further complicated by the emergence of terror groups like Al-Shabaab, linked to al-Qaeda, which regularly carry out bombings and attacks. (ANI/Sputnik)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

