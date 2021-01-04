Left Menu
Development News Edition

West refused to unfreeze Venezuelan funds for vaccine purchase, says President Maduro

EU nations and the United States have refused Venezuela's request to unfreeze its assets, so that the sanctions-hit country could purchase a coronavirus vaccine, President Nicolas Maduro has said.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 04-01-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 09:49 IST
West refused to unfreeze Venezuelan funds for vaccine purchase, says President Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

EU nations and the United States have refused Venezuela's request to unfreeze its assets, so that the sanctions-hit country could purchase a coronavirus vaccine, President Nicolas Maduro has said. "The governments of Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom and the US and their financial institutions have frozen and blocked funds for access to a vaccine. We demanded via the WTO that they provide us with access to funds, and we were refused," Maduro told a meeting on health care on Sunday.

He added that Vice President Delcy Rodriguez had held talks with these countries' foreign ministers, but they had refused the request. As part of attempts to oust Maduro, the US and other Western countries that endorsed opposition leader Juan Guaido have slapped sanctions on Venezuela and frozen its assets abroad.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Barcelona must improve, says Ter Stegen after narrow win over Huesca

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen said that the side has to improve their game after they earned a narrow victory over La Liga strugglers Huesca. Frenkie de Jong scored a first-half volley that proved decisive at El Alcoraz but Ter...

Sourav Ganguly stable, medical board to decide next course of treatment

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a mild heart attack, is stable and a medical board will meet on Monday morning to frame the next course of treatment, doctors said. Forty-eight-year-old...

US Congressman introduces bill to terminate Pakistan as major non-NATO ally

On the first day of the 117th Congress, a Republican Congressman introduced a bill in the United States House of Representatives to terminate the designation of Pakistan as a major non-NATO ally. Congressman Andy Biggs introduced the bill ...

People News Roundup: Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the British band Gerry and the Pacemakers whose version of Youll Never Walk Alone became the thundero...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021