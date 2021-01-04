Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minority communities protest against destruction of Hindu temple in Pakistan's Karak

Members of the minority communities on Sunday held a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club against the demolition of Hindu temple in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province demanding government to take action against the police officials for not taking measures to prevent the attack.

ANI | Karak | Updated: 04-01-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 14:07 IST
Minority communities protest against destruction of Hindu temple in Pakistan's Karak
A Hindu temple in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province destroyed and set on fire by a mob in Pakistan. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Members of the minority communities on Sunday held a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club against the demolition of Hindu temple in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province demanding government to take action against the police officials for not taking measures to prevent the attack. Minority communities were led by Hindu Rights Movement chairman Haroon Sarabdiyal, Qaumi Watan Party's minority wing leader Munir Akhtar, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl representative Farid Singh, Pakistan People Party representative Naseeb Chand and Christian community representative Pastor Shehzad Murad, Dawn reported.

The historical temple was set on fire by people due to the negligence of the local police. The protestors demanded that the povincial government take action against the district police officer, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and the area Station House Officer (SHO), Dawn reported. The protesters said the destruction of the historical shrine had caused serious unrest among the Hindu community and urged the government to ensure protection to the people and their worship places.

Meanwhile, the Teri police of Karak claimed to have arrested three more persons suspected of being involved in the burning of the Hindu shrine, taking the number of detained people to 48. Citing officials, Dawn reported that SHO Rehmatullah Wazir arrested Maulana Mohammad Haleem, Maulana Matiullah and Maulana Imdadullah, while Maulana Sharif, has surrendered to the police. They had been shifted to an unknown location. Maulana Mirzaqeem, a prominent figure nominated in the shrine burning case, is still at large.

On December 30, a mob of over a hundred people led by local Muslim clerics had destroyed and set on fire a Hindu temple in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A viral video clip on social media showed a violent mob destroying the walls and roof of the temple.

This act against the Hindu minority community has been widely condemned by human rights activists based in Pakistan and other parts of the world. The mob incited by a local cleric was part of a rally organised by Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), a Sunni Deobandi political party in Pakistan. In the rally, speakers delivered inflammatory speeches after which the mob stormed the temple, set it ablaze, and razed it to the ground. (ANI)

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minister takes potshot at Stalin citing Alagiri's remark

Tamil Nadu Minister S P Velumani on Monday took a dig at DMK president M K Stalin by saying that the latters elder brother and expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri himself has said Stalin can never become the Chief Minister of the state. This re...

India Tourism Mart 2021 goes virtual, buyer-seller meet from Feb 18 to Feb 20

In a first, the India Tourism Mart 2021 will be held on a virtual platform with buyer-seller meetings slated from February 18 to February 20, the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism Hospitality FAITH said on Monday. FAITH is the p...

German health ministry examines delaying second COVID-19 vaccine shot - document

The German health ministry is seeking advice on whether to delay administering a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer to make scarce supplies go further, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.The ministry...

Two teenagers found hanging in UP's Budaun

Two teenagers were found hanging from a tree in the Ujhani area of Uttar Pradeshs Budaun on Monday, police saidThe deceased were identified as Ratiram 18 and Priti 17, they said. Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said prima fac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021