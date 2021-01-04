Left Menu
Imran Khan faces setback as anti-government lawyers win Pakistan Bar Council elections

Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has faced a setback as the Asma Group, considered as an anti-government group of lawyers, won the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) elections.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has faced a setback as the Asma Group, considered as an anti-government group of lawyers, won the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) elections. According to a report by The Express Tribune, while the official results of the PBC elections will be announced on January 5, as per the latest update as many as 17 members of the Asma Group out of 23 have received an overwhelming majority in the elections.

It is important to note here that it was Asma Group that had opposed the government's decision to extend the tenure of Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. While most of the elected members are from parties from Pakistan Democratic Movement, The Express Tribune has further reported that Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam legal wings have played a pivotal role to help the Asma Group members to win the contest.

It is the same group of lawyers who had criticised the government on issues such as civil liberties, freedom of speech and Justice Qazi Faez Isa case. As the PDM holds rallies demanding the resignation of Imran Khan, political analysts have been quoted as saying that the role of the bar is of utmost importance in the current situation. (ANI)

