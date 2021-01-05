Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian envoy gifts Nepal book to mark 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Tuesday gifted Nepal the book issued by the Government of India to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:06 IST
Indian envoy gifts Nepal book to mark 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak
Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra gifting Nepal the book issued by the Government of India to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. (Twitter/India in Nepal). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Tuesday gifted Nepal the book issued by the Government of India to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. "As part of Gurupurab celebrations at Gurudwara in Kathmandu, Ambassador of India to Nepal gifted the book issued by Government of India to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji," said India in Nepal in a tweet.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs. The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also known as Kartik Poornima. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mercedes launches S-class Maestro Edition at Rs 1.51 crore

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday launched its flagship S-class Maestro Edition priced at Rs 1.51 crore ex-showroom all India. Besides, the company rolled out the latest version of Mercedes me connect Mmc technology with three new fe...

WEF attendees to undergo rigorous COVID-19 testing at Singapore meet: Minister

Attendees of the World Economic Forums WEF Special Annual Meeting in Singapore will undergo a rigorous COVID-19 testing regime, including pre-departure and on-arrival testing, as well as strict safe management measures during the three-day ...

Bird flu in Kerala: TN steps up monitoring, precautionary measures along borders

Following an outbreak of bird flu in neighbouring Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday stepped up surveillance on the inter-state borders and announced a contingency plan for the management of possible human cases. Earlier, the outb...

APEDA removes word 'Halal' from meat export manual

Agri export body APEDA has removed the word Halal from its Red Meat Manual and clarified that for the purpose of export, the animals are slaughtered according to the requirement of the meat importing country or buyer, a move welcomed by the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021