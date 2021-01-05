Indian envoy gifts Nepal book to mark 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Tuesday gifted Nepal the book issued by the Government of India to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. "As part of Gurupurab celebrations at Gurudwara in Kathmandu, Ambassador of India to Nepal gifted the book issued by Government of India to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji," said India in Nepal in a tweet.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs. The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also known as Kartik Poornima. (ANI)