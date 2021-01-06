Libyan PM welcomes reconciliation agreement with Qatar

Tripoli [Libya], January 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Prime Minister Fayez Serraj of the UN-backed Libyan government welcomed on Tuesday the results of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council Summit held in Saudi Arabia which ended the rift with Qatar. "The President of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord welcomes the outcomes of the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit held in Saudi Arabia, which succeeded in clearing the atmosphere and strengthening brotherhood" in the Gulf region, in a way that strengthens Arab solidarity, Serraj said in a statement later Tuesday.

"The President of the Presidential Council stresses that the Al-Ula Declaration is an important step in the right direction and hopes it would lead to Arab reunification and effectively contribute to establishing security and stability in Libya and ending all negative interference," the statement said. The prime minister also stressed the need to reinforce the full commitment to mutual respect, the sovereignty of countries, and their national unity.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar in June 2017 and have since imposed a full embargo on the Gulf state, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. Qatar has repeatedly denied all the charges. The end of the crisis started on Monday with the decision by Saudi Arabia to reopen its airspace and borders to Qatar. (ANI/Xinhua)