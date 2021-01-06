Left Menu
UN officials condemn killing of Hazaras in Pakistan's Mach coalfield

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir on Tuesday criticised Pakistan for the killing of 11 Hazaras in Mach coalfield, reported Dawn.

ANI | New York | Updated: 06-01-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 12:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir on Tuesday criticised Pakistan for the killing of 11 Hazaras in Mach coalfield, reported Dawn. "The secretary-general strongly condemns the terrorist attack and killing of at least 11 coal miners in the Balochistan province of Pakistan. He extends his sincere condolences to families of the miners and the people and government of Pakistan," said the deputy spokesperson of Guterres, Farhan Haq to journalists in New York.

In a separate statement, UNGA president Bozkir said that he "strongly condemns the terrorist attack", which claimed the lives of 11 coal miners. "I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the miners and the Pakistani people," he added. On Sunday, 11 coal miners were killed, while four others were seriously injured after unidentified men opened fire on them at the Mach coalfield. As per the Geo News, police said that the armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains and opened fire.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Hazara families of the 11 coal miners have vowed to continue their sit-in until Prime Minister Imran Khan visits the provincial capital Quetta, which is about 50 km from the coalfield. "Prime Minister Imran Khan himself should visit Quetta and look into all these issues," said the leader of the Hazaras. (ANI)

