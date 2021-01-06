Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla to speak at UNSC open debate today on international peace, security

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday will address at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open debate on maintaining peace and security in fragile contexts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:38 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla to speak at UNSC open debate today on international peace, security
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday will address at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open debate on maintaining peace and security in fragile contexts. "Open Debate: Challenges of maintaining peace and security in fragile contexts, Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla will represent India in #UNSC. Watch live: 06 January 2021, starting 0830 EST (1900 hours IST)," India at UN, NY wrote in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, India's flag was installed at the UNSC stakeout as the country begins its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN body for the 2021-22 period. "India comes into the Security Council as the largest democracy representing 1/6th of humanity and with a strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, rule of law, a fair and equitable international system and to peace, security and development. We will use our tenure to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions to matters of international peace and security. India will be a voice for the developing world," said TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the UN. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: 'Gutted' to leave the team, Rahul wishes squad luck for last 2 Tests

India batsman KL Rahul, who was ruled out of the ongoing Test series against Australia on Tuesday, wished the squad luck for the remaining two games and said he is gutted to leave the side. Taking to Twitter, Rahul wrote Gutted to be leavin...

UK's 'Herculean' vaccine target can be achieved, minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Herculean aim to vaccinate around 14 million of the most vulnerable people against COVID-19 by the middle of next month is achievable, his vaccine minister said on Wednesday.As major powers eye the bene...

Maha: Three held for abusing returning officer in Bhiwandi

Three persons, including a Shiv Sena candidate, were arrested for allegedly abusing a returning officer of the upcoming gram panchayat elections in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Wednesday. Sena candidate Devram Shankar Gulvi a...

Nurse first in Netherlands to get COVID-19 vaccination

A Dutch nurse on Wednesday became the first person in the Netherlands to receive a COVID-19 shot as one of Europes last vaccination programmes for the new coronavirus got underway after a late start.Sanna Elkadiri, a 39-year-old who cares f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021