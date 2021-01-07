'Moment of great dishonour, shame', Obama slams Trump says he incited US Capitol violence

Left Menu
Former US President Barack Obama on Wednesday (local time) lashed out at Republican President Donald Trump and said history would remember the attack on US Capitol "incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonour and shame for our nation."

Former US President Barack Obama (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former US President Barack Obama on Wednesday (local time) lashed out at Republican President Donald Trump and said history would remember the attack on US Capitol "incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonour and shame for our nation." "But we'd be kidding ourselves if we treated it as a total surprise", he said in a statement.

"For two months now, a political party and its accompanying media ecosystem has too often been unwilling to tell their followers the truth - that this was not a particularly close election and that President-Elect Biden will be inaugurated on January 20. Their fantasy narrative has spiraled further and further from reality, and it builds upon years of sown resentments. Now, we're seeing the consequences, whipped up into a violent crescendo," he said. Calling on the support for Republican members, Obama said: "Right now, Republican leaders have a choice made clear in the desecrated chambers of democracy. They can continue down this road and keep stoking the raging fires. Or they can choose reality and take the first steps toward extinguishing the flames. They can choose America."

Supporting some Republican members for defying Trump in discharging their duties honarably, he wrote, "I've been heartened to see many members of the President's party speak up forcefully today. Their voices add to the examples of Republican state and local election officials in states like Georgia who've refused to be intimidated and have discharged their duties honorably. We need more leaders like these - right now and in the days, and months ahead as President-Elect Biden works to restore a common purpose to our politics. It's up to all of us as Americans, regardless of party, to support him in that goal". Earlier, chaotic scenes unfolded at the Capitol Hill building as a mob stormed it to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police. One woman was confirmed dead after being shot in the chest while several police officers sustained injuries, according to multiple law enforcement sources.The protesters managed to overpower the law enforcement officers and swarmed the House and Senate chambers, leading to the evacuation of Congressional buildings in the complex.

Several lawmakers slammed Trump for inciting violence, with some calling for his immediate impeachment and removal.

