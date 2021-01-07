Four killed as pro-Trump mob breaches Capitol Hill

Four people died in the chaos on Wednesday as a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump ran riot and breached US Capitol Hill, Washington DC police said. Those who died included a woman who was shot at by police and died later in hospital, while three others died of "medical emergencies" near Capitol grounds during the storming of the Capitol building, Washington DC's Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said in a media briefing.

The woman who was shot and killed has been identified as Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt. The three other deaths -an adult female and two adult males were "unspecified, separate medical emergencies". Police said over 52 people have been arrested most of them for violating curfew.

A mob of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol Hill building as a session of the Congress was in the middle of ratifying the election of Joe Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President. Two pipe bombs have been recovered, one pipe bomb from the Democratic National Committee offices, very near the Capitol and one bomb from the Republican National Committee headquarters near it.

Meanwhile, a public emergency, imposed in Washington DC in wake of the violence was extended for another 15 days, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced. (ANI)

