Jaishankar meets Sri Lanka Minister, discusses cooperation on fisheries

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:16 IST
Jaishankar met Sri Lanka Minister Douglas Devananda (Photo Credit: Twitter/ S Jaishankar). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Douglas Devananda, Sri Lanka's Minister of Fisheries during his three-day visit to the country, and reviewed cooperation in a joint working group session on fisheries. "A productive meeting with Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda. Reviewed our cooperation in fisheries after the recent Joint Working Group session. Look forward to working with him closely," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka, also met with Sri Lanka's former Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic and Leader of the United National Party (UNP) Ranil Wickremesinghe. "Pleasure to catch up with former PM @RW_UNP. Appreciated his long-standing support for our bilateral relationship," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

Jaishankar also called on Sri Lanka's leader of opposition Sajith Premadasa and exchanged views on bilateral relations. "Happy to meet Leader of Opposition @sajithpremadasa and his delegation. Appreciated the exchange of views on our bilateral relationship," Jaishankar wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that he interacted with the business leaders of Sri Lanka "A very useful interaction with business leaders of Sri Lanka. Appreciated their insights and suggestions on economic cooperation," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

This is the first foreign visit by Jaishankar in 2021, and also the first by a foreign dignitary to Sri Lanka in the new year. (ANI)

