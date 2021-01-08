Left Menu
Student union of ruling NCP rival faction burns effigy of caretaker PM Oli

A student union of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP)'s rival faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal on Thursday burnt the effigy of caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli as a mark of protest against PM's decision to dissolve the parliament.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-01-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 08:48 IST
NCP student union burning efigy of PM Oli in Kathmandu om(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A student union of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP)'s rival faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal on Thursday burnt the effigy of caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli as a mark of protest against PM's decision to dissolve the parliament. The rival faction of 'All Nepal National Free Students Union' (ANNFSU) of the ruling Nepal Communist Party burnt an effigy of Oli at various locations in the capital city of Kathmandu as their second phase of protest plan.

"The decision made by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on December 20 is unconstitutional. Not written or mentioned in the Constitution, he took the decision to dissolve the Parliament which is equivalent to a heinous crime. Our organization has started the second phase of our planned protest," Tapendra Bahadur Shahi, one of the student leaders of ANNFSU told ANI. The protestors chanted slogans against Oli demanding the reinstatement of the Parliament.

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on 20th December ratified the recommendation of Oli to dissolve the Parliament after a rising rift inside the ruling Nepal Communist Party. Hearing over a dozen petitions filed against Oli's move began this week which is expected to run for weeks. (ANI)

