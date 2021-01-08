Left Menu
Biden calls violence at US Capitol 'one of darkest days of nation'

US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) called the mob violence at the US Capitol one of the 'darkest days in the history of the nation' and an 'unprecedented assault' on US democracy.

Updated: 08-01-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 08:51 IST
US President-elect Joe Biden (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) called the mob violence at the US Capitol one of the 'darkest days in the history of the nation' and an 'unprecedented assault' on US democracy. "What we witnessed yesterday was not dissent. It was not a disorder. It was not a protest. It was chaos. They weren't protesters. Don't dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists," he said during an address.

Biden said that yesterday after the chaos started at the Capitol, his granddaughter texted him a photo of police in full military gear lining the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during a Black Lives Matter protest. The President-elect further remarked that the Black Lives Matter protesters are treated very differently by the police. "No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn't have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol. We all know that's true, and it's unacceptable," he said.

He also said that his incoming administration would work to restore the honour, integrity, and independence of the US Department of Justice, which has been badly damaged by President Donald Trump. "I want to be clear to those who lead this department who you will serve. You won't work for me. You are not the president or the vice president's lawyer. Your loyalty is not to me. It's to the law, the Constitution, the people of this nation, to guarantee justice," he added.

Chaotic scenes unfolded at the Capitol as supporters of President Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with police. Several police officers sustained injuries, while one woman was confirmed dead after being shot in the chest. Several lawmakers slammed Trump for inciting violence, with some calling for his immediate impeachment and removal.

Following the violence, Congress accepted the results of the Electoral College in a later session, which confirmed Biden's win and cleared his way to become the 46th President of the United States. Meanwhile, Trump pledged a peaceful and orderly transition after Congress affirmed Biden's win. He, however, continued to "totally disagree with the outcome of the election." (ANI)

